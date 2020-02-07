Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 2749334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sonos by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

