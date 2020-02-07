Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 2749334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sonos by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Knowles Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
Knowles Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
Twitter Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade
Twitter Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade
QuinStreet Shares Up 17.7% After Analyst Upgrade
QuinStreet Shares Up 17.7% After Analyst Upgrade
Qiagen Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Qiagen Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Timbercreek Financial Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Timbercreek Financial Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Trueblue Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings
Trueblue Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report