Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.95, but opened at $76.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Match Group shares last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 356,557 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Match Group by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

