Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Up 0% on Analyst Upgrade

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)’s stock price traded up 0% on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $78.62, 120,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,494,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CERN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

