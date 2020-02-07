Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.41, but opened at $33.31. Capri shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 155,723 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after buying an additional 133,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

