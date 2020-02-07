Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.41, but opened at $33.31. Capri shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 155,723 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after buying an additional 133,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Knowles Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
Knowles Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
Twitter Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade
Twitter Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade
QuinStreet Shares Up 17.7% After Analyst Upgrade
QuinStreet Shares Up 17.7% After Analyst Upgrade
Qiagen Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Qiagen Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Timbercreek Financial Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Timbercreek Financial Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
Trueblue Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings
Trueblue Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report