K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 282.30 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.69), with a volume of 48858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.47).

Specifically, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 40,650 shares of K3 Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £99,999 ($131,543.01).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 million and a PE ratio of 29.84.

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

