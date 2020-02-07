Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 11.3% on Earnings Beat

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $24.34, 777,477 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 423,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.
The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.
The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.
Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.
