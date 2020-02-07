Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 11.3% on Earnings Beat

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $24.34, 777,477 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 423,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 448.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

