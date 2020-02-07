Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.96, but opened at $21.57. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 2,274,080 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Howard Weil cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $207,233. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.