Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $214.39 and last traded at $213.52, with a volume of 90584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 42,797 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

