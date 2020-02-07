Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 637 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,102% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $79.11.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
