Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 637 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,102% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

