Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.92. Amyris shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 4,562,294 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director L John Doerr bought 10,505,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $30,151,221.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210,796 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amyris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amyris by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

