CNX Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,390% compared to the typical volume of 83 call options.

NYSE CNXM opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $952.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

