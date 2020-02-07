Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Down 9.8% Following Weak Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $38.10, approximately 4,505,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 1,017,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 476,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $19,041,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

