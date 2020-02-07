TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 274181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.60.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

