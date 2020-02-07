TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 274181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.60.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Murphy Oil Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement
Murphy Oil Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement
Old Dominion Freight Line Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement
Old Dominion Freight Line Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ceridian HCM
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ceridian HCM
Amyris Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity
Amyris Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity
CNX Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading
CNX Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Boot Barn Shares Down 9.8% Following Weak Earnings
Boot Barn Shares Down 9.8% Following Weak Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report