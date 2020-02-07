Adtalem Global Education Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,153 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,692% compared to the typical daily volume of 292 put options.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 245.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $10,343,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $372,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

