On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.23

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news sentiment score of 1.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTIV stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV)

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

On Track Innovations Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.23
On Track Innovations Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.23
Head to Head Review: Gridsum and SolarWinds
Head to Head Review: Gridsum and SolarWinds
Comparing Mobivity and Bill.com
Comparing Mobivity and Bill.com
Critical Analysis: Liquid Holdings Group vs. Nutanix
Critical Analysis: Liquid Holdings Group vs. Nutanix
First Community Bankshares vs. Summit Financial Group Head-To-Head Analysis
First Community Bankshares vs. Summit Financial Group Head-To-Head Analysis
Comparing Financial Institutions & U.S. Bancorp
Comparing Financial Institutions & U.S. Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report