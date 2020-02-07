On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.23

Headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news sentiment score of 1.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTIV stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.