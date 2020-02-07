Comparing Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Bill.com (OTCMKTS:BILL)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mobivity and Bill.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Bill.com 0 3 4 0 2.57

Bill.com has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 14.11%. Given Bill.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bill.com is more favorable than Mobivity.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -113.58% N/A -110.61% Bill.com N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and Bill.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $11.56 million 4.84 -$7.22 million N/A N/A Bill.com $108.35 million 31.59 -$7.31 million N/A N/A

Mobivity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bill.com.

Summary

Bill.com beats Mobivity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content. The company captures transaction details, analyzes the data, and motivates customers and employees to take actions that enhance business performance through its re?currency platform. Its re?currency platform that unlocks POS and mobile data to help transforming customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights, including re?capture, which captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for any POS system; re?cognition that consist of various reporting and analytics tools to uncover patterns in the buying behaviors of consumers; re?ceipt, which unlocks the power of transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages; re?ach that transforms standard SMS messaging into a data-driven marketing medium; and re?up, which aids marketing to align focusing its attention on engaging the customer and trying to change their buying behavior. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

