Critical Analysis: Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) vs. Nutanix (OTCMKTS:NTNX)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquid Holdings Group and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutanix 0 7 13 0 2.65

Nutanix has a consensus target price of $40.53, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Nutanix -61.10% -293.83% -38.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Nutanix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nutanix $1.24 billion 5.52 -$621.18 million ($3.18) -11.16

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Volatility and Risk

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutanix beats Liquid Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquid Holdings Group Company Profile

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. provides proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solution primarily in the United States. Its solution integrates order and execution management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting, and managed services in a single platform for the financial services community. The company's Liquid platform consists of the LiquidTrade, a trading platform; LiquidMetrics, a risk metrics platform; and LiquidView, a shadow accounting platform. The company offers support services to assist in the implementation and utilization of its platform. It serves hedge fund managers, asset managers, and wealth management offices. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey. On February 25, 2006, the voluntary petition of Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 27, 2016.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

