First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) vs. Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 30.16% 10.37% 1.56% Summit Financial Group 25.24% 13.43% 1.39%

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Summit Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 3.65 $36.34 million $2.20 13.69 Summit Financial Group $126.27 million 2.55 $31.87 million $2.53 10.21

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Community Bankshares and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Summit Financial Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Trust and Wealth Management, and Insurance. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, and cash management services. The company also offers insurance brokerage services, such as corporate and personal property and casualty insurance products, as well as group health and life insurance products, and consulting services. It operates thirty banking locations. Summit Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

