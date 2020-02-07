Comparing Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) & U.S. Bancorp (NASDAQ:USB)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Financial Institutions pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

71.1% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and U.S. Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $209.18 million 2.34 $48.86 million $2.96 10.33 U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 3.13 $6.91 billion $4.34 12.63

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 23.36% 12.10% 1.13% U.S. Bancorp 25.30% 15.23% 1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Financial Institutions and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Bancorp 6 7 2 0 1.73

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $58.68, suggesting a potential upside of 7.08%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Financial Institutions on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry for short-term crop production, farm equipment, and livestock financing; commercial mortgage loans to finance the purchase of real property; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, the company provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance, such as property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. Further, it offers customized investment advice and advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,018 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices. It also operates a network of 4,681 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

