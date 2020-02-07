$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $420,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 1,653.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on CLSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Celsion stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

