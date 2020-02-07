Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Financial Review

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Studio City International has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Studio City International and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sunstone Hotel Investors 3 1 2 0 1.83

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Studio City International.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International 2.12% 2.77% 1.03% Sunstone Hotel Investors 15.10% 6.71% 4.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Studio City International and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $571.21 million 2.63 -$20.75 million ($0.24) -79.75 Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.16 billion 2.57 $250.44 million $1.17 11.34

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunstone Hotel Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Studio City International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Studio City International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

