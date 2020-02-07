Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce sales of $59.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.60 million and the lowest is $51.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $45.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $210.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $218.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $436.45 million, with estimates ranging from $434.20 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.52 million, a PE ratio of 141.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

