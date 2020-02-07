Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Insider Joseph Murphy Acquires 76 Shares

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Joseph Murphy purchased 76 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £114 ($149.96).

Capita stock opened at GBX 152.25 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Capita PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.35. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

Get Capita alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capita to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Capita to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 167.13 ($2.20).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.