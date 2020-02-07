Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.89) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.13 ($2.57).

VOD stock opened at GBX 151.02 ($1.99) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion and a PE ratio of -5.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

