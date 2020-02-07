Polar Capital’s (POLR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POLR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital cut their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

LON POLR opened at GBX 558 ($7.34) on Friday. Polar Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 456 ($6.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The stock has a market cap of $539.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 572.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 543.57.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

