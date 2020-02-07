Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 338 ($4.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. Charles Stanley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.27. The company has a market cap of $172.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09.

In other news, insider Ben Money Coutts bought 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £2,628 ($3,456.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,223 shares of company stock worth $303,005.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

