Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price (up previously from GBX 905 ($11.90)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 769 ($10.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 908 ($11.94).

LON INF opened at GBX 818 ($10.76) on Friday. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 672.40 ($8.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 836.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 822.55.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

