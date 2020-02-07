JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 1,510

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,871.36 ($24.62).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,233 ($29.37) on Friday. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,131.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,009.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total value of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

