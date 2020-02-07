JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 1,510

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,871.36 ($24.62).
LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,233 ($29.37) on Friday. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,131.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,009.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.
About Halma
Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.
