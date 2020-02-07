Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €56.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €68.54 ($79.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of €65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.33. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52 week high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

