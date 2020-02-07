Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €184.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Independent Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €195.15 ($226.92).

VOW3 opened at €170.40 ($198.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €164.98. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

