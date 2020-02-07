UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €37.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.07 ($48.92).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €40.92 ($47.58) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.43.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

