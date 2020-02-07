Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €52.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.04 ($62.84).

VNA opened at €52.18 ($60.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 12-month high of €51.90 ($60.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.62.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

