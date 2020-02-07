Credit Suisse Group Raises Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDEV. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,557.17 ($20.48).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,404 ($18.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.32 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,308.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.54.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

