Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.14 ($66.45).

Stabilus stock opened at €54.85 ($63.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

