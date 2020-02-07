Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.14 ($66.45).

Stabilus stock opened at €54.85 ($63.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

