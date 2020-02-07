Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €43.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.07 ($48.92).

Shares of SHL opened at €40.92 ($47.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.93 and a 200-day moving average of €39.43. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

