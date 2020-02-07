Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €43.50 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.07 ($48.92).

Shares of SHL opened at €40.92 ($47.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.93 and a 200-day moving average of €39.43. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

