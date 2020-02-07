Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.68.

ZBH opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $111.17 and a 1-year high of $159.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

