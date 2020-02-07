Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

NYSE WAT opened at $220.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.30. Waters has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Waters by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Waters by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Waters by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 289,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 275,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

