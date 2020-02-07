SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.68.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average of $141.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

