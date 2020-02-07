Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alteryx Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Alteryx in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alteryx’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

AYX opened at $136.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.90. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average of $115.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after buying an additional 345,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8,277.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 154,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,008,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Charles Cory sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $477,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $419,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,213,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

