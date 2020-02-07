Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fortis has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

