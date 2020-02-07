Lincoln National Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,638,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after buying an additional 142,536 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after buying an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,649,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

