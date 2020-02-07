Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Metlife Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MET)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Metlife in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MET. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

Metlife stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Metlife has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

