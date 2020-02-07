Brokers Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:T)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of T stock opened at C$54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$45.69 and a 1 year high of C$54.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alteryx Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alteryx Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Lincoln National Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Lincoln National Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Metlife Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Metlife Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Brokers Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share
TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report