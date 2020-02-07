Brokers Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
