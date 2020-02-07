TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for TELUS in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TU. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE TU opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. TELUS has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 296,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 264,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,521,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 112,069 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 778,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

