Brokers Offer Predictions for Domtar Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Domtar in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s FY2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

UFS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Domtar has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Domtar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Domtar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter valued at $201,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Domtar by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

