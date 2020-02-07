Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s Q4 2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

