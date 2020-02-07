Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Decreased by Analyst

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Spotify in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spotify’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $154.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.09 and a 200 day moving average of $137.04. Spotify has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $161.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -280.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Spotify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Earnings History and Estimates for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

