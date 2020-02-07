Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northland Power Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Raymond James upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.22.

TSE NPI opened at C$30.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$22.90 and a 1-year high of C$30.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.57. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

