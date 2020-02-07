AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

NYSE:AZN opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

