China Xiangtai Food Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 10th (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food’s (NASDAQ:PLIN) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 10th. China Xiangtai Food had issued 1,172,360 shares in its IPO on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,861,800 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PLIN opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89. China Xiangtai Food has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

